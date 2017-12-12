Photo: Dreamstime

Yesterday, a new ride-share program of 10 Mercedes Benz vans hit the streets of Arlington.

These six-passenger vans arrive a block or less from your location, cost only $3 each way per person (no matter the destination), and can include multiple stops for other passengers. Travel and can be arranged when you download the Via ap and enter credit card info, which stays on file. The service runs Mon. – Fri. 7am-9pm and Sat. 9a-9p. The operational area includes the entertainment district around UTA and the ball parks.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams told CBS 11, “This is an opportunity for us to try new technology to be able to get a lot of our people that are economically disadvantaged to work or to see a doctor.”

Arlington is spending approx. $323,000 in local tax dollars and $600,000 from the federal government for the service, which the City of Arlington says is much less expensive than a bus service.