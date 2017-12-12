By Blake Powers
Photo: Dreamstime

Some prefer the scent of a live tree, while others, like me, prefer artificial to avoid the chore of taking care of a live one.

Due to the price of live trees… the times… are changing.

USA Today reports stats from the National Christmas Tree Association indicate real tree prices are 5-10% higher this year, plus due to less trees planted during the recession a decade ago, there is a shortage of the most popular 7-8 ft. trees.

Nielson reports 81% of households with a Christmas tree this year, will have an artificial one.

 

