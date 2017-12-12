(Photo by Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Who is the genius behind the Dallas Mavericks’ viral videos? We’re dying to know!

While the hype in DFW has been centered around the Harry Potter convention, LeakyCon, the Mavs managed to quietly put together this hilariously awesome parody.

It’s called Harrison Potter and the Order of the Maverick. Of course it stars all your favorite Dallas Mavs…Harrison Barnes as Harry Potter and Dirk as Dumbledirk. What makes it truly special though are the basketball spells cast on other teams. A little Rejecto here, and a little Ankleis Brokalis there, and some Dunkify!

Sonorus Mavs fans!