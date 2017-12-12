By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Congrats to The Rock and Lauren Hashian!!! Baby #2 is on the way! And it’s a girl!

Big sister Jasmine made the announcement via The Rock’s Instagram account on Monday evening. Jasmine says she “can’t wait to be a big sister and finally be the boss!!!”

Of course The Rock is loving every moment of it, being surrounded by all these beautiful ladies.

This will be The Rock third child, second with Lauren. And yes, ALLLLLLLLLL girls!

