Congrats to The Rock and Lauren Hashian!!! Baby #2 is on the way! And it’s a girl!
Big sister Jasmine made the announcement via The Rock’s Instagram account on Monday evening. Jasmine says she “can’t wait to be a big sister and finally be the boss!!!”
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾🥃
Of course The Rock is loving every moment of it, being surrounded by all these beautiful ladies.
This will be The Rock third child, second with Lauren. And yes, ALLLLLLLLLL girls!