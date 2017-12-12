By David Rancken
Filed Under:Baby, CHIP, healthcare, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Monologue, Son, Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel had to take a week off from his talk show last week, because his son Billy had to have another heart surgery.

He returned to the show last night with his son in his arms for his monologue. He used that time to talk about the fact the Congress is about to let the Children’s Health Insurance Program collapse.

It’s called CHIP and 8 million children could lose their health insurance because Congress is dragging its feet on this. This isn’t even a partisan thing, it always passes with large majorities in Congress.

Jimmy’s not having it.

