(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Dear Lord, how cute are Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello????

It’s pretty clear the couple is madly in love even after two years of marriage. While at the Star Wars premiere, Joe had the most adorable surprise for Sofia. Under the collar of his jacket, he had the words “I love Sofia” sewn in!

When your husband is carrying a little surprise for u😍😍😍 I❤️you too @joemanganiello #starwarspremiere2017 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

OMG! How sweet is that!