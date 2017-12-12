Oh, boy. Where to begin?

Yesterday’s feel-good story of the week has now gone off the rails. Was the boy really bullied, or was he called out by classmates for repeating something he’s heard at home.

Yes, it turns out someone dug up mom’s internet past – which suggests she’s not entirely what she appeared to be. One MMA fighter tried to reach out to the family and ended up totally put off, and then mom took down her Facebook page. And the GoFundMe account that had raised $58,000? It’s stopped taking donations.

Does that mean Keaton wasn’t bullied? No.

We may have two separate issues here. But like the old folks used to say, it’s getting to where you just don’t know what to think.

Meanwhile, Keaton has now talked with a local TV station back home in Knoxville.