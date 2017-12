Let’s see, there’s Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen. And of course, the most famous reindeer of all…Rudolph!

We’ve heard these reindeer names out entire lives. It’s hard to imagine anything else. So, the ladies of Hash Night asked the worldwide web to give them #OddReindeerNames.

Thank you Twitter! You did not disappoint. Here are a few of our favorites!

#OddReindeerNames

Mercedes, Sapphire, Porsche, Tiffany, Diamond, and Cocoa up next taking the rooftop stage. pic.twitter.com/wX3eRaYm0r — Buck In Ears (@BuckInEars) December 12, 2017

Donner Party#OddReindeerNames — A Sultan Battery (@LiianVarus) December 12, 2017

#OddReindeerNames Rude Dolph pic.twitter.com/trH2MzIgH0 — Have Yourself A Little Mary Xmas (@mb_519) December 12, 2017

And out favorite, Chad. Nothing special there, just Chad.

Ha!