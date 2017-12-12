Filed Under:53 people, a christmas prince, movie, Netflix, Tweet

Have you seen “A Christmas Prince” on Netflix? Have you watched it more than once? Three times? More?

Ok, it might be time for an intervention. In fact, Netflix is actually concerned.

Apparently, there are 53 total people who subscribe to Netflix that have been watching this movie over and over and over. To be exact, these 53 people have watched “A Christmas Prince” every single day for the last 18 days!

To make a long story short, this prompted a tweet from Netflix…

Hahahahaha! Who hurt you? Look Netflix, some people just really like romantic Christmas stories that involve dating a Prince ok!

Unfortunately, what was meant to be a funny tweet may have backfired. Now people are suspicious of just how closely Netflix is watching…down to exact streaming numbers.

