Have you seen “A Christmas Prince” on Netflix? Have you watched it more than once? Three times? More?

Ok, it might be time for an intervention. In fact, Netflix is actually concerned.

Apparently, there are 53 total people who subscribe to Netflix that have been watching this movie over and over and over. To be exact, these 53 people have watched “A Christmas Prince” every single day for the last 18 days!

To make a long story short, this prompted a tweet from Netflix…

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

Hahahahaha! Who hurt you? Look Netflix, some people just really like romantic Christmas stories that involve dating a Prince ok!

Unfortunately, what was meant to be a funny tweet may have backfired. Now people are suspicious of just how closely Netflix is watching…down to exact streaming numbers.