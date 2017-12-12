© Xinhua

The City of San Francisco awakened to stunning news.

Mayor Ed Lee suffered cardiac arrest while grocery shopping last night and died hours later.

Lee was appointed as San Francisco’s mayor in 2011 and was re-elected two years ago. He was the first Asian-American to hold the job. The city released this statement.

“It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family.”

Just hours before his death, a Twitter post on his official account shows the mayor out and about in the city.

For #SF to continue to lead the way in #climateaction, we are launching a new pilot program that will make it easier for all our residents & business to recycle ♻️. pic.twitter.com/m2AjsjIuwC — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) December 11, 2017

Lee’s parents immigrated from China to Seattle where he was born.

We mourn the loss of Mayor Ed Lee. He cared deeply for the people of San Francisco and championed civil rights. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3vVn42whdG — SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) December 12, 2017

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee. He was a fierce advocate for civil rights and worked tirelessly for workers’ rights and his leadership will be missed. Keeping the mayor’s family in my prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/SpU8EttETK — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 12, 2017

Before becoming mayor, he worked as a civil right attorney and throughout his career worked in five city departments under four San Francisco mayors.