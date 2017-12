TSA (Photo: Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

Want to get through the TSA easier this year and save time? Do not bring what you shouldn’t!

Cheat Sheet┬áreports you shouldn’t ever take these to an airport.

Magic 8 Ball toy

Foam toy swords

Gel insoles

Cast iron pans

Nerf guns

Water guns

Ice cream

Medical marijuana

What has an airport not allowed you to take through security?