Dallas native Troy Alexander was one of the individuals honored recently at a banquet for cancer survivors.

A few years ago, Troy was diagnosed with an incredibly rare form of blood cancer. Doctors only gave him a few months to live. There was hope, however, through an organization called DKMS, which recruits potential blood marrow donors for patients all over the world.

Doctors found a match.

Sascha Roth, a 33-year-old father of two from Germany, was a perfect match. Though having never met, Roth’s stem cells were flown halfway across the world to Dallas. The transplant was a success, and Troy has been in remission for a year. His only wish in life was to meet the man who saved his.

Unfortunately, he would never get that chance as Roth passed barely a month after the transplant. His wife Alice said, “It was Sascha’s job to save Troy’s life.”

At the banquet, Troy struggled to find the words to say about Roth, his wife, and their children, and the gratitude for their willingness to help a complete stranger, and the heartbreak that he would never be able to thank Roth in person.

He concluded his speech saying that one day, he would make his way to Germany to meet Alice and her children, and thank them for what their family had done.

Amazingly, he did not have to wait long.

As he was walking of the stage, Alice and her son Julian walked on to join him. They tearfully embraced each other, with Alice telling Troy, “It’s nice to know a part of Sascha is still alive.”

Of his incredible gift, Troy said, “He’s given me a second chance and with that, I try to live the rest of my life with a purpose and definitely in honor of him.”

Via WFAA