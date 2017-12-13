When Dallas residents think of crime and fear, a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus/train is usually your first thought; however, DART has approved a plan in hopes of changing that.

Board of Directors has authorized the hiring of 30 armed guards, to enhance security at bus and train stations.

The addition of guards is a small piece to a much larger plan, which is to have 100 percent police coverage on DART trains by Spring 2018.

The public transportation board is also planning to make improvements, such better lighting, fencing and even security cameras.

What do you think about the additional security measures DART is taking, will it calm your fears of riding at night?