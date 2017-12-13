By Jody Dean
Filed Under:Charity, christmas, Donations, Fire, quest 4 greater success

People are pitching in to save Christmas for families served by a tiny local charity after a fire destroyed all their Christmas donations.

Quest 4 Greater Success planned to have its community Christmas tree last night, with presents and goodies for more than 50 families – until a fire yesterday morning wiped everything out. But once word got out, folks started showing up with truckloads of gifts.

If you would like to donate food items or toys, Quest 4 Greater Success will be set up in the parking lot of the nearby Janie C. Turner Recreation Center, at 6424 Elam Road in Dallas – and they will be there for the rest of the week. The gifts will be distributed on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live