People are pitching in to save Christmas for families served by a tiny local charity after a fire destroyed all their Christmas donations.

Quest 4 Greater Success planned to have its community Christmas tree last night, with presents and goodies for more than 50 families – until a fire yesterday morning wiped everything out. But once word got out, folks started showing up with truckloads of gifts.

If you would like to donate food items or toys, Quest 4 Greater Success will be set up in the parking lot of the nearby Janie C. Turner Recreation Center, at 6424 Elam Road in Dallas – and they will be there for the rest of the week. The gifts will be distributed on Saturday.