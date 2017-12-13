22 October 2017 - Los Angeles, California - Amal Clooney and George Clooney. ?Suburbicon? Premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles (Photo: AdMedia/SIPA USA)

Recently while traveling to England with their 6-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, George and Amal Clooney gave noise-cancelling Casamigos (tequila brand company founded in 2013 by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman and sold in June for $700mil) headphones to everyone traveling with them in 1st class, as reported by E News.

Each headset came with a note that reads, “Our twins just discovered SQUAWKING!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter. Best, George & Amal.”

Lol!

Fortunately, all was quiet, and the headsets weren’t necessary. A nice gift, nonetheless… 🙂