(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

If you tuned into The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night, you might have been surprised with a new face. The face of one Harry Styles!

Apparently, it was all last minute, since Corden’s wife Julia went into labor. Styles had two and a half hours notice before hitting the Late Late Show stage. While Styles was hosting the show, Corden was in the delivery room!

Of course, James is over the moon with his new baby girl, sharing the news with the world almost immediately.

Congrats to James and Julia on a healthy baby girl!

