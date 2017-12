Photo: Dreamstime

DailyMail reports in a new U.K. survey of 2,000 adults…

28% say they’ve lost an item of jewelry

23% say they’ve lost a special photo or momento

78% have no protection in place in case they lose a treasured item.

‘This research provides a fascinating insight into the items that people in the UK treasure, and we know first-hand from our customers how devastating it can be when people lose the things they love most”, says┬áSarah Willoughby, development director for Ecclesiastical’s fine art, antiques, jewellery and collections business.

Plus, 24% of married men admit they’ve lost their wedding ring, while 14.3% of women admit the same.

What treasured item have you lost?