Photo: Dreamstime

DailyMail reports in a new U.K. survey of 2,000 adults…

28% say they’ve lost an item of jewelry

23% say they’ve lost a special photo or momento

78% have no protection in place in case they lose a treasured item.

‘This research provides a fascinating insight into the items that people in the UK treasure, and we know first-hand from our customers how devastating it can be when people lose the things they love most”, says Sarah Willoughby, development director for Ecclesiastical’s fine art, antiques, jewellery and collections business.

Plus, 24% of married men admit they’ve lost their wedding ring, while 14.3% of women admit the same.

What treasured item have you lost?