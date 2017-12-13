Filed Under:Alabama, concede, Democrat, doug jones, Election, Republican, roy moore, Senate

Did you watch the election coverage in Alabama? It was crazy…crazy close!

Surprisingly, Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore by about 20,000 votes. Although the votes are in, Moore is refusing to concede, which has been confirmed by Jones’ campaign team as well as journalist David Ingram.

Unfortunately, this election is far from over. Moore is looking for a recount. He told his supporters…

“When the vote is this close, it’s not over, and we still got to go by the rules.”

An automatic recount would only happen if there was a .5% difference between the votes. As it stands now, there is a 1.5% difference.

This is the first Democrat to win the Alabama Senate seat in 25 years!

