It’s another big week in space! It’s what most consider the most beautiful time of the year…the Geminid meteor shower.
Tonight is THE night, December 13th. The Geminids will reach their peak this evening through the early hours of Thursday. According to NASA…
“The Geminids are active every December, when Earth passes through a massive trail of dusty debris shed by a weird, rocky object named 3200 Phaethon. The dust and grit burn up when they run into Earth’s atmosphere in a flurry of ‘shooting stars.'”
And good news! You will not need a telescope to see the action. You can simply walk outside and enjoy the view from any direction!
Happy star watching!