By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:christmas, Texas, Whataburger, whatachristmas
(Photo by Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY) NETWORK

How much does Texas LOVE Whataburger? Enough to put it on their house for Christmas!

Yep, it was only a matter of time before seeing the Whatachristmas. This year’s ode to Whataburger comes from a house in Houston, which is decked out with the Whataburger logo surrounded by Christmas lights.

Apparently, this isn’t the first year for a Whatachristmas. As far as we can tell, this house has been doing it since 2015!

And in case you can’t tell, that tree out front is orange and white. Here’s a pic from 2015 in the daylight…

I'm dreaming of a WhataChristmas. 🎄🎄🎄@caligirleats and @mackis624 #WhataChristmas decorations!

A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger) on

Now, these aren’t the only people to get into the Whatachristmas spirit. Here’s a Whatatree made with cups!

#whatachristmas @whataburger

A post shared by 1321 (@1321official) on

We LOVE it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

