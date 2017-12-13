(Photo by Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY) NETWORK
How much does Texas LOVE Whataburger? Enough to put it on their house for Christmas!
Yep, it was only a matter of time before seeing the Whatachristmas. This year’s ode to Whataburger comes from a house in Houston, which is decked out with the Whataburger logo surrounded by Christmas lights.
Apparently, this isn’t the first year for a Whatachristmas. As far as we can tell, this house has been doing it since 2015!
And in case you can’t tell, that tree out front is orange and white. Here’s a pic from 2015 in the daylight…
Now, these aren’t the only people to get into the Whatachristmas spirit. Here’s a Whatatree made with cups!
We LOVE it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
