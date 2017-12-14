By David Rancken
Filed Under:layaway, Paid off, Secret Santa, Walmart
(Photo by Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s a Christmas miracle! The ultimate “pay it forward” story. The Secret Santa of all Secret Santas!

Believe it or not, but good people still exist. Santa B, or otherwise known as an anonymous donor, paid off the Wal-Mart layaways for 200 Pennsylvania families this Christmas. That’s around $40,000.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened either. Santa B paid off several layaways last year too!

Merry Christmas!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live