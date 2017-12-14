(Photo by Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s a Christmas miracle! The ultimate “pay it forward” story. The Secret Santa of all Secret Santas!

Believe it or not, but good people still exist. Santa B, or otherwise known as an anonymous donor, paid off the Wal-Mart layaways for 200 Pennsylvania families this Christmas. That’s around $40,000.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened either. Santa B paid off several layaways last year too!

Merry Christmas!