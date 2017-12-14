By Rebekah Black
Who’s ready to get their 2018 binge on?

Every month, Netflix adds a few new things to their playlist. January is no different. So…what do you have to look forward to in 2018?

Lots of good things coming! Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, One Day At A Time Season 2, Grace and Frankie Season 4, King Kong, Sharknado 5, Wedding Crashers, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Episodes Seasons 1-5, The Conjuring, Captain Underpants, Dallas Buyers Club, and Cars 3, just to name a few. Of course there are several new shows coming too!

Happy binging!

