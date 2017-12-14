Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Amazon just made a WHOLE lot of people happy this holiday season.

Through out the season, Amazon will be offering free one-day or same day shipping to all it’s Prime members! However, there is a catch.

The order has be over $35 in order to qualify. Amazon however is claiming that there are at least 100 million products available for this offer. And for all you last minute shoppers, Amazon’s Whole Foods market and Amazon Books will be open on Dec. 24, offering gifts and gift wrapping.

Free same day shipping for Prime members will last from now until Dec. 24 11:59 PM.

-source via mashable.com