(Photo by Angela Baldridge/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT/Sipa USA)

He’s the reason for the season!

Just about every church on Earth does a Christmas program. Usually, it’s the story of birth of Jesus. However, when you add little kids into the mix, things might not go as planned.

Tana Benson shared this hilarious and adorable video of her daughter aka “the sheep”, who LOVES playing with baby dolls, including the Lord baby Jesus. During the program, she just couldn’t help herself. She reached out and picked up the baby to love on him.

Unfortunately, Mary wasn’t too happy about it. She wanted her baby back safe and sound in the manger. That sheep though, she wasn’t having it. To two tussle back and forth while the parents laugh. It must have gotten pretty ugly after that since the video cuts to the choir!

Hahahahahahaha! We can’t stop laughing!