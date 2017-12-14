(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have shared their #MeToo stories. Almost daily, there is a new story that unfolds. And to think it all started with Harvey Weinstein who is proving to be the dirtiest man in Hollywood.

Today, we hear from Salma Hayek.

If you’re thinking why now? Well, Salma, like most women believed she had made peace with it. Rather than speak out, she hid from the responsibility of talking about it since there had already been light shed on the situation. Salma said…

“In reality, I was trying to save myself the challenge of explaining several things to my loved ones: Why, when I had casually mentioned that I had been bullied like many others by Harvey, I had excluded a couple of details. And why, for so many years, we have been cordial to a man who hurt me so deeply. I had been proud of my capacity for forgiveness, but the mere fact that I was ashamed to describe the details of what I had forgiven made me wonder if that chapter of my life had really been resolved.”

Salma first started working with Weinstein on the movie Frida, a movie she was determined to get made. However, she had no idea what she was getting into when it came to Weinstein. Salma says…

“Little did I know it would become my turn to say no. No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with. No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no …And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage.”

At one point during the filming of Frida, Weinstein wouldn’t allow the movie to continue until Salma agreed to a full frontal nude scene with another woman. At this point, Salma had been working on Frida for years. She said…

“I had to say yes…I had convinced so many talented people to participate. How could I let their magnificent work go to waste?”

You can read the rest of Salma’s opinion piece in the New York Times HERE.