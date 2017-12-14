Ayrton Little was surrounded by some friends and family while he checked his e-mail, but the majority of the people gathered around the 16-year-old was his High School class.

“Friends and family were there, but the majority of it was my school. We’re a really small school. There’s only 16 in our graduating class, and me and my brother are two of those 16,” Ayrton said in a phone call.

Everybody was on hand to watch in anticipation to see if Ayrton was accepted into his dream school, Harvard. The 16-year-old who skipped a grade, and turns 17 in February remarked that filming this occasion was a ritual for seniors in their small Louisiana town.

Everyone was gathered in anticipation, waiting to see if Ayrton was accepted into his top choice. As you can see for yourself, the filmed reaction of everyone going insane has gone completely viral!

All the hard work was worth it. I got accepted to Harvard at 16!! 😭😭😭 #Harvard #Harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/KjW3pAF0VG — Tha Little Man (@AyrtonLittle) December 13, 2017

Ayrton is the third student in a row TM Landry College Preparatory will send to Harvard, and as for his brother, Alex, he got accepted into his top choice as well. Alex will be the first student ever from TM Landry College Preparatory to attend Stanford!

I can’t believe I got in 😂😂😭😭 #Stanford2022 pic.twitter.com/pYF7a6PTWY — Alex Tha Great (@thealexlittle_) December 9, 2017

Both brothers credit their mother Maureen with their success. Even though she admits there difficult times raising them as a single parent, she never had to worry about their performance in the classroom. She addressed her sons saying, “I think because you saw what I was going through, y’all didn’t want to disappoint me, maybe. So you just did well.”

Congratulations Ayrton and Alex!

Via WBUR