Looks like this tiny to made the naughty list this year. However, we’re hoping he gets a pass from Santa since he realized he made mistake.

Meet Leo! Who dropped a “What the F$%^”, after finding out that Santa is coming to his house for Christmas. Of course while mom is in giggle shock, Leo immediately realizes he’s done something wrong. “You can’t do dat.”

What is it about little kids a cuss words? It’s adorably hilarious!