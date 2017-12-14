By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Bottled Blonde, Dallas Cowboys, Damontre Moore, Street Brawl
Sep 25, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Damontre Moore (58) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

On October 20, 4 days before former Dallas Cowboy defensive end 25-year-0ld Damontre Moore was cut from the team, Moore was outside Bottled Blonde eatery and beer garden at 505 N. Good Latimer Expy Dallas at around 2 a.m., when a fight erupted.

Watch and listen for what sounds like a gunshot…

TMZ reports Moore got fought 3 guys, one of which is seen attacking him from behind, and putting him in a headlock.

A witness told TMZ the fight was over a woman. Go figure!

No word yet from Moore or the Dallas Cowboys on the incident, in which no arrests have been made.

