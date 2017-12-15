Feb 24, 2017; Hollywood, FL, USA; Television personality and comedian Jerry Seinfeld performs at the Hard Rock Live (Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

If you love comedy, Cirque du Soleil, shopping for unique Christmas gifts, Christmas entertainment, Chanukah, cowboys, the Nutcracker, Gaylord Texas, the Dallas Zoo, Christmas lights, and ice-skating, there are plenty of #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW for you!

Friday

Friday – Sunday

Cirque du Soleil: Varekai at Ft. Worth Convention Center – per their website, “Deep within a forest atop a volcano, exists an extraordinary world, where anything is possible: Varekai… From the sky falls a solitary young man, and the story begins. On this day at the edge of time, in this place of all possibilities, begins an inspired incantation to life rediscovered.”

Saturday

Christmas Market Expo at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Ft. Worth – according to their Facebook page, “Join us for a festive, holiday experience! There will be vendors, holiday music, 1000s of unique items perfect for holiday gifts, drawings, prizes and delicious food! Admission is $5 per adult. Kids are free with paid adult. Located across the hall from the Lone Star Gun Show in the Amon Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall.”

Christmas In The Square Special Event Night at Frisco Square – their website notes, “Frisco Square Property Owners Association, and in partnership with the City of Frisco, NBC5 and KIND Snacks, presents the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas. Christmas in the Square returns for its 13th year, full of established favorites and new surprises. Christmas in the Square draws over 750,000 visitors annually. Families, friends and holiday guests from all over come and enjoy the spectacular show. The Holiday lights and music will run daily 6-10 PM November 24 – December 31, 2017. This show is free to the public. Visitors may tune in to 107.3 FM on the radio in their vehicles, or listen to the music piped through speakers as they take a walk through the Square. The light and music extravaganza is choreographed by Frisco’s own Jeff Trykoski (Illumimax, LLC). With over 175,000 lights, 11.5 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension cords, Christmas in the Square is unlike anything you have ever seen.”

Sunday

Frisco Chanukah Celebration at Frisco Square

North Dallas Shopping Extravaganza at Addison Conference Center – their Facebook page notes, “Please join us at the Addison Conference and Theatre Center in the heart of downtown Addison on Addison Circle for a great shopping day with Lularoe, SeneGence/LipSense, Young Living, Scentsy, jewelry vendors and so much more! 44 vendors will be in attendance for your shopping enjoyment. There are vendors in the exhibition hall right as you enter through the doors from the parking lot or Addison Circle and vendors in the inner room. Addison is known for their fantastic restaurants and there is plenty of parking. We would love to see you! Admission is free and kids are welcome! Come and celebrate Christmas with us in good cheer and please enjoy our gift certificate drawings with our compliments! Must be present to win!! Opens at 12noon!”

Chanukah Fire On Ice Show at Southlake Town Square

Chanukah On Ice at Dr. Pepper Star Center – according to their Facebook page, “Enjoy a fabulous afternoon with your family whilst skating to Jewish music, enjoying delicious Chanukah delicacies and watch an ice Menorah being sculpted! Texas Kosher BBQ food truck is joining in on the fun. Delicious BBQ menu for purchase.”

NOW – Dec. 22

Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Star in Frisco – from their website… “Celebrate the holidays at The Star! Cowboys Christmas at The Star gives fans an opportunity to enjoy free family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including the official Christmas tree lighting, performances from your favorite Dallas Cowboys entertainment, and more.”

NOW – Dec. 24

Texas Ballet Theater: The Nutcracker at Bass Performance Hall – their website notes, “Come with Clara to a dreamland of heroic battles and breathtaking beauty in a holiday classic for all ages.”

NOW – Jan. 1

ICE! ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Gaylord Texan – per their website, “ICE! is a walk through holiday attraction kept at a chilly 9 degrees featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures and five ice slides. See Ma in her kerchief, Pa in his cap and more as the classic holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas comes to life.”

Vitruvian Lights at Vitruvian Park – according to their website, “the most dazzling and spectacular time of the year is here!” Vitruvian Park transforms into a Magical Holiday Wonderland.

NOW – Jan. 2

Dallas Zoo Lights at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo is debuting a new must-see holiday event this November, hosting its first ever holiday celebration – Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant . After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland with nearly 1 million twinkling lights illuminating the night sky throughout the holidays. Guests can stroll along a path that covers 25 acres within the Zoo, enjoying an array of light-wrapped trees, overhead and hanging light displays, and lighted 2-D decorations. Various lighted vignettes throughout the Zoo will give you the feeling of being transported to an African watering hole or to a holiday candy land at the North Pole. The Dallas Zoo will be one of only two zoos in the U.S. to showcase fantastic 3-D light sculptures hand-built in France. We’ll also have an amazing one-of-a-kind tree covered in sound-reactive lights in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo – we encourage lots of caroling so we can see the tree respond in a new way each night!Designed as an event for all ages, Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant will feature: Holiday entertainment by local performers A special holiday light show set to music, with multiple showings per night Tasty winter treats for kids and adults, including gourmet donuts, cookies, s’mores stations, hot chocolate and other adult holiday beverages Crafts and activities for the kids Great locations for fun holiday family photos

. After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland with nearly 1 million twinkling lights illuminating the night sky throughout the holidays. Guests can stroll along a path that covers 25 acres within the Zoo, enjoying an array of light-wrapped trees, overhead and hanging light displays, and lighted 2-D decorations. Various lighted vignettes throughout the Zoo will give you the feeling of being transported to an African watering hole or to a holiday candy land at the North Pole. The Dallas Zoo will be one of only two zoos in the U.S. to showcase fantastic 3-D light sculptures hand-built in France. We’ll also have an amazing one-of-a-kind tree covered in sound-reactive lights in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo – we encourage lots of caroling so we can see the tree respond in a new way each night!Designed as an event for all ages, Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant will feature:

NOW – Jan. 7

Holiday Wonder at Fair Park – their Facebook page notes, “Magical Lanterns. Lifetime of Memories. Family-friendly event illuminates holiday season with artistic wonderland creations, attractions and performances. It’s a return of magical lanterns in Fair Park this winter, featuring artistic illuminations of everyone’s favorite winter celebrations. Make Holiday Wonder your plan for holiday get-togethers this season. Operating hours are 5:30-10 p.m., every day.

Magical Winter Lights at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie – according to their website, “Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows. We look forward to seeing you at our 2017 – 2018 festival! The general info page provides useful information and tips to plan your trip for the largest holiday light festival in DFW.”

The 12 Days Of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “12 elaborate gazebos filled with costumed characters, animals and winter scenes from the beloved Christmas carol (daytime free with general admission).”

NOW – Jan. 15

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Ft. Worth) – according to their website, “This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 17. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 15, 2018.“

Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV – The Christmas Station while doing so!