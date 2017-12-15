Today is the day we’ve all been waiting for…Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters! Of course in all the excitement, the tribute videos are coming out of the woodwork. Everything from trashing the old Star Wars movies to a cappella tributes.

Ladies and gents, we give you a little group from Serbia with a medley of Star Wars music…Fox Fanfare, Star Wars Main Title, The Force Theme, Rebel Fanfare, The Imperial March, Cantina Band, Princess Leia’s Theme, and Duel of the Fates.

The conductor even uses a lightsaber to direct the choir!!!!!!!!!!!!