By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:Google, kepler 90, NASA, Planet, Solar System, univeristy of texas

It’s a sad day for Earth. We are no longer the largest solar system out there. In fact, we’re now tied for the largest number of planets surrounding a single star. And it’s all thanks to Google and The University of Texas.

Believe it or not, but Google found a new planet…Kepler-90i. It’s a hot, rocky, sun-like planet, roughly 2,545 light years away from Earth.

It was discovered by NASA’s Kepler space telescope, which uses machine learning, an approach to artificial intelligence in which computers “learn.” Actually, it’s kind of crazy how this works. According to NASA…

“Computers learned to identify planets by finding in Kepler data instances where the telescope recorded signals from planets beyond our solar system, known as exoplanets.”

Pretty cool!

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live