It’s a sad day for Earth. We are no longer the largest solar system out there. In fact, we’re now tied for the largest number of planets surrounding a single star. And it’s all thanks to Google and The University of Texas.

Believe it or not, but Google found a new planet…Kepler-90i. It’s a hot, rocky, sun-like planet, roughly 2,545 light years away from Earth.

It was discovered by NASA’s Kepler space telescope, which uses machine learning, an approach to artificial intelligence in which computers “learn.” Actually, it’s kind of crazy how this works. According to NASA…

“Computers learned to identify planets by finding in Kepler data instances where the telescope recorded signals from planets beyond our solar system, known as exoplanets.”

Pretty cool!