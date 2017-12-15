(Photo by Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK)

The official White House Christmas portrait went black tie for 2017.

On December 5th, President Trump and First Lady Melania posed for photographer Andrea Hanks in Cross Hall which was already decorated for Christmas. Trump and Melania can be seen hand in hand between the American flag and the Presidential flag. Melania wore a beautiful, sparkly black cocktail-type dress. Trump wore a simple black tuxedo.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 14, 2017

Perhaps this pic will also be their official Christmas card.