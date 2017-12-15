Filed Under:christmas, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Picture, Portrait, White House
(Photo by Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK)

The official White House Christmas portrait went black tie for 2017.

On December 5th, President Trump and First Lady Melania posed for photographer Andrea Hanks in Cross Hall which was already decorated for Christmas. Trump and Melania can be seen hand in hand between the American flag and the Presidential flag. Melania wore a beautiful, sparkly black cocktail-type dress. Trump wore a simple black tuxedo.

Perhaps this pic will also be their official Christmas card.

