By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Toll Roads, Texas Transportation Commission
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Photo: Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

The next decade of road construction plans for Texas… will NOT include new tollway projects!

After receiving pressure from conservative anti-toll activists, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick urged the Texas Transportation Commission to delete all toll-road projects from it’s Unified Transportation Program for the next decade.

Despite almost 12 political, civic and business leaders urging to keep the I-35 express lanes plan, the Texas Transportation Commission voted unanimously yesterday to stop those and any other toll-road plans for the following 10 years.

No more new tolls for a decade. Good!

Learn more HERE from the CBS 11 report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live