The next decade of road construction plans for Texas… will NOT include new tollway projects!
After receiving pressure from conservative anti-toll activists, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick urged the Texas Transportation Commission to delete all toll-road projects from it’s Unified Transportation Program for the next decade.
Despite almost 12 political, civic and business leaders urging to keep the I-35 express lanes plan, the Texas Transportation Commission voted unanimously yesterday to stop those and any other toll-road plans for the following 10 years.
No more new tolls for a decade. Good!
