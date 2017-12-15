Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Photo: Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

The next decade of road construction plans for Texas… will NOT include new tollway projects!

After receiving pressure from conservative anti-toll activists, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick urged the Texas Transportation Commission to delete all toll-road projects from it’s Unified Transportation Program for the next decade.

Despite almost 12 political, civic and business leaders urging to keep the I-35 express lanes plan, the Texas Transportation Commission voted unanimously yesterday to stop those and any other toll-road plans for the following 10 years.

No more new tolls for a decade. Good!

Learn more HERE from the CBS 11 report.