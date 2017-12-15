12/13/2017 - John Boyega (left), Daisy Ridley (centre), Mark Hamill (right) and BB-8 attending a Star Wars: The Last Jedi photocall at the Corinthia Hotel, London. (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Beyond Skyline – Rated R

When the population of Los Angeles is vacuumed off the face of the earth, Detective Mark Corley (Frank Grillo) storms his way onto an alien ship to rescue his estranged son. But after crashing the ship in Southeast Asia, he must forge an alliance with a band of survivors lead by “Sua” (Indonesian action/martial arts star Iko Uwais), to discover the key to saving his son and taking back the planet once and for all.

Critics: 80% LIKE, per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say if you’re really into sci-fi, this sequel to the 2010 movie Skyline, is currently on limited release and definitely worth seeing at the only theater in the DFW area currently featuring it, the AMC Stonebriar 24 – 2601 Preston Rd. in Frisco. 80% of critics LIKE so there’s something here worth talking about and seeing. 3 of 5 stars.

Ferdinand – Rated PG

Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover. From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of Rio and inspired by the beloved book “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, Ferdinand is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast that includes John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gabriel Iglesias, Gina Rodriguez, Bobby Cannavale, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Anderson and many more.

Critics: “Ferdinand‘s colorful update on a classic tale doesn’t go anywhere unexpected, but its timeless themes — and John Cena’s engaging voice work in the title role — make for family-friendly fun – 81% LIKE”, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: based on a story published over 80 years ago, this tale of a bull taken from his home, but determined to return, teaches about anti-bullying, friendship, learning to solve problems being true to oneself, and my sources say, one of this year’s best animated children’s feature films. Expect theaters to be busy with lots families ready to experience, Ferdinand. 3.5 of 5 stars.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Rated

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

Critics: a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga’s rich legacy while adding some surprising twists — and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for – 93% LIKE”

Blake: when a film company only has a daytime screening of a new movie, realizing most people can’t make it, it means 1-of-2 things; the movie sucks… or… it’s worth the bucks. My most trusted sources say director/writer Rian Johnson aimed well with this middle-of-the-current trilogy at what Star Wars has and is always supposed to aim at, the young at heart, the young, and hits the bulls-eye dead-on, on many levels. There’a freshness, an unveiling of old mythology and the depth of the dark side, humor, the kind of action Star Wars fans expect, and a memorable performance by Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 4.5 of 5 stars

A great weekend of NEW movies, especially for lovers of sci-fi. Enjoy!