Uber may be fast and super easy, but is it faster than an ambulance? Turns out, quite a lot of people think so.

A new study shows that ambulance usage has dropped sharply in America. The study compared ambulance usage rates in the US before and after Uber. The study concluded that since the introduction of Uber, “per capital ambulance volume by at least seven percent.”

If you stop and think about it there are some obvious advantages to taking Uber. Firstly, there’s the matter of cost. Ambulance bills can often get up to the thousands.

With Uber you’d also get the option to select your hospital, rather than be taken to the closest. Of course, Uber doesn’t come with a trained medical professional, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Via Mashable