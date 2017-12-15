Last year, the Euless Fire Department had over 2.5 million views of their Christmas video. Now, the quest, is to top that!

Here is the 2017 Euless Fire Department Christmas Video!

Their YouTube posting reads, “We wanted to come up with something creative that we thought our citizens would enjoy and would help get everyone in a festive mood. It turns out we are not very skilled at singing, or dancing, or really anything that would make a good video except one thing…”

Merry Christmas from the Euless Fire Department!