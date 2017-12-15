By Jody Dean
Filed Under:christmas lights, cornbread hustle, donation, ex cons, keaton jones, layaway, Mom, Poll, Secret Santa, story of the week, Walmart

Three randomly selected stories, all of which we talked about on the air this week. Which one is your choice for Story of the Week?

It’s hard to remember a story that went off the rails faster than that of Keaton Jones. What started the week as a feel-good story about standing up to bullies ended with finding out the first bully in the 6th-grader’s life was his own father. Mom has asked that all money sent to GoFundMe go to anti-bullying charities. Here’s the latest.

An anonymous donor has paid off all the items on layaway at a Pennsylvania Walmart, giving 200 families a holiday gift. Staff members at the Everett store say this is the second year in a row that the anonymous donor has done it.

An organization called Cornbread Hustle is giving ex-cons a chance at a new life. One of the ways? Hanging Christmas lights. That’s right. Men who broke the law and had to spend time in prison, making things right – one light at a time. It’s really one of this holiday season’s coolest stories.

So, what was your favorite story of the week? Take our poll.

