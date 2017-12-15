Three randomly selected stories, all of which we talked about on the air this week. Which one is your choice for Story of the Week?

It’s hard to remember a story that went off the rails faster than that of Keaton Jones. What started the week as a feel-good story about standing up to bullies ended with finding out the first bully in the 6th-grader’s life was his own father. Mom has asked that all money sent to GoFundMe go to anti-bullying charities. Here’s the latest.

An anonymous donor has paid off all the items on layaway at a Pennsylvania Walmart, giving 200 families a holiday gift. Staff members at the Everett store say this is the second year in a row that the anonymous donor has done it.

An organization called Cornbread Hustle is giving ex-cons a chance at a new life. One of the ways? Hanging Christmas lights. That’s right. Men who broke the law and had to spend time in prison, making things right – one light at a time. It’s really one of this holiday season’s coolest stories.

So, what was your favorite story of the week? Take our poll.