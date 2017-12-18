ESPN President John Skipper (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY) Sports

ESPN President John Skipper has been head of the company since 2012, with ESPN since 1997, and is now… resigning… due to “substance addiction”, as reported by TMZ.

In a statement, Skipper said, “Today I have resigned from my duties as President of ESPN.”

Skipper continued, “I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction. I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem.”

Skipper shared additional thoughts.

“I have disclosed that decision to the company, and we mutually agreed that it was appropriate that I resign. I will always appreciate the human understanding and warmth that Bob displayed here and always.

“I come to this public disclosure with embarrassment, trepidation and a feeling of having let others I care about down.

“As I deal with this issue and what it means to me and my family, I ask for appropriate privacy and a little understanding.

“To my colleagues at ESPN, it has been a privilege. I take great pride in your accomplishments and have complete confidence in your collective ability to continue ESPN’s success.”

Best wishes to John and his wife Jessica towards John’s full recovery and a happy life.