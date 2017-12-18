Photo: Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

A fire yesterday in an underground electrical facility at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport caused a power outage that grounded over 1,000 flights, which had created a nationwide domino affect on flights.

Despite powers being returned to Hartsfield-Jackson International around midnight last night, subsequent travel issues are expected for several days.

Some DFW International fliers have had to wait over 30 mins just to check in luggage and the majority of those who spoke with CBS 11 are not connecting via Atlanta, which proves the affect of the issue has spread.

Hundreds of thousands of fliers heading into or out of DFW have been delayed or stranded.

Multiple airlines at Love Field, including Delta, American and Southwest, are offering a free one-time change to passengers affected yesterday or today/Monday.

Traveling by air today means arriving to an airport far earlier than normal. Be prepared!