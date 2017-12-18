Filed Under:Chili Klaus, Choir Group, ghost pepper, youtube
Bhut Jolokia ghost chili peppers (Capsicum frutescens x Capsicum chinense hybrid). Clipping paths, shadow separated

Just so you know, they all did this willingly.

YouTuber Chili Klaus is know for having a orchestra members eat a ghost pepper before preforming. Now he seems to have changed it up a bit. This time he is having the Denmark’s Herning Boys Choir eat a ghost pepper before singing “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” The scoville scale puts the ghost pepper at 1 million units, that pretty hot. Once the pepper kicks in the groups singing seems to be a little off. Just to keep it fair Klaus eats a pepper and sings with the group. Check out the video below.

Source Via: Mashable

