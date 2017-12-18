(Photo by Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

Your Dallas Cowboys won a tough game last night against the Oakland Raiders, a win that saves our playoff chances.

That win came at the service, though, of one of the strangest and most controversial moves this season. With under five minutes to go, the Cowboys were driving down the field, and ran a Quarterback sneak with Dak Prescott.

The teams collided, and the call was too close to make for the ref’s. They called in the always trusty First-Down Markers for an official measurement. The refs stared at the ball and the markers for several minutes, and STILL couldn’t determine if Dak secured a first down.

So what do they do next? Referee Gene Steratore produced a lone piece of paper from his pocket, and slid it between the football and the marker. It was obstructed, and gave the refs enough cause to reward the ‘Boys with a first down!

The entire Cowboys season came down to some random piece of paper!

That was SO CLOSE pic.twitter.com/oGFMdByTBt — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) December 18, 2017

First down by a piece of paper??? 😂😂😂 I love it! Go @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/TSYCxMj4Ny — Kelly Kraft (@kkraft11) December 18, 2017

Later, Steratore confirmed that the paper was only used to confirm the call, and not determine it. He told reporters that the “final decision was made visually.”

Here is the “explanation” for using index card from official Gene Steratore: pic.twitter.com/Y3FQe88NrF — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 18, 2017

A “popular” theory floating around is that Steratore is trying to make up for his infamous call against the Cowboys. You probably already know which one, too. He called it NOT A CATCH!

