Filed Under:Burglar, Chimney

California police received a call from a man stuck in a chimney.

No, it wasn’t Santa delivering gifts early, it was a man attempting to break in to a business in northern California. The suspect Jesse Berube, 32, tried to break in through the chimney like Santa himself. When Berube realized he was stuck, he managed enough room to reach his cell phone and call the police for help. The Sacramento fire department used special equipment to extricate Berube from the chimney. NBC 2 says He did not have any injuries and was charged with burglary.

Source Via: NBC 2

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live