California police received a call from a man stuck in a chimney.

No, it wasn’t Santa delivering gifts early, it was a man attempting to break in to a business in northern California. The suspect Jesse Berube, 32, tried to break in through the chimney like Santa himself. When Berube realized he was stuck, he managed enough room to reach his cell phone and call the police for help. The Sacramento fire department used special equipment to extricate Berube from the chimney. NBC 2 says He did not have any injuries and was charged with burglary.

Source Via: NBC 2