Look, we get it.

Christmas will already be hectic enough will family flying in from all over the place, and we know cooking is probably the last thing on your mind. To ease your pain, we have a list of PLENTY of restaurnats around Dallas Fort Worth that will have their doors open on Christmas Eve and even Christmas Day.

So for those who would like one reprieve this holiday season (or for y’all who will just plain forget to cook anything), check out this list of restaurants that will be open!

Open Christmas Eve

Bonnie Ruth’s

Both the Allen and Frisco locations will be open!

916 Garden Park Drive, Allen. 214-383-6777.

6959 Lebanon Road, Frisco. 214-705-7775.

Boulevardier

410 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas. 214-942-1828

Dakota’s Steakhouse

600 N. Akard St., Dallas. 214-740-4001.

Dish

8611 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas. 214-363-3474.

Gemma

2323 N. Henderson Ave., Dallas. 214-370-9426

Oak

1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas. 214-712-9700.

Urban Rio

1000 14th St., Plano. 972-422-4466

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

India Palace

12817 Preston Road, Dallas. 972-392-0190.

Jeng Chi

400 N. Greenville Ave., Richardson. 972-669-9094.

Knife

5680 N. Central Expressway, Dallas. 214-443-9339

Meddlesome Moth

1621 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas. 214-628-7900.

The Rustic

3656 Howell St., Dallas. 214-730-0596.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

17840 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, 972-250-2244.

