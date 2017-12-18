Photo: Dreamstime

If you are flying this holiday season, being on your best in-flight behavior, is wise!

Drunk and/or unruly is not acceptable.

Bloomberg reports for 2017, 169 disorderly passengers had to be “forcibly confined” to their seats. That’s a 50% increase from last year.

The International Air Transport Association reports more and more often, airlines are dealing with local laws in order to prosecute for offenses. Plus, crews must be equipped with training on how to deal with violence.

Be nice! Or an inflight staff or air marshal may help you learn to be… :).