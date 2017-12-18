Filed Under:christmas, Dallas, DFW, Euless, Fire, Fire Department, funny, holiday, Local, Music, Texas, trans-siberian orchestra, Video, Viral

The Euless Fire Department has done it again!

Last year, they released a Christmas music video featuring their trucks’ lights synced up to a wonder Trans Siberian Orchestra soundtrack and it went absolutely viral, racking up over 2.5 million views!

It only makes sense that they try and top last year’s efforts, right?

Well, they just might have!  The fire department determined that they weren’t “very skilled at singing, or dancing, or really anything that would make a good video except one thing…,” so they stuck with what they know!

The department wrote on Facebook, “We wanted to come up with something creative that we thought our citizens would enjoy and would help get everyone in a festive mood.”

Mission accomplished!

Check out their 2016 video below!

Via CBS

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live