Social Media empire Facebook has surprisingly admitted that using too much social media can potentially damage your mental health.

Researchers from Facebook studied groups of college students all across the country, and found that those students who were assigned to read and scroll through Facebook for ten minutes were in a profoundly worse mood than those students who avoided the platform.

In other words, if you just go to Facebook to mindlessly browse other people’s profiles, your mental health could deteriorate!

Facebook officials said they will take whatever data they have available, and work to help encourage users to reduce the time spent on social media going forward.

Via CNBC

