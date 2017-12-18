Photo: Kelley L. Cox / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Gene Simmons is the latest public figure to be accused of sexual assault. On Friday (Dec. 15), a woman filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming the KISS frontman made “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances” towards her (via Variety).

The alleged altercation took place November 1 while the TV journalist was interviewing Simmons at his restaurant in California. The woman claims during her interview, Simmons put his hand on her knee, flicked her in the throat, and placed his hand on her bottom while taking a photo. Simmons denies the claims and wrote about the incident on Twitter.

“I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media,” he wrote. “For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way.”

See Simmons tweet below.