Lifehacker reports when it comes to couples keep Christmas purchases private, there are ways to better assure your gifts will be actually be a surprise!

Amazon Household – if you and your significant other share an Amazon account, use Amazon Household, which allows you to continue sharing the benefits of Amazon Prime… and keep your purchases private. Plus, you can add children, which is helpful towards keeping your purchases for them secret. Just log onto the website with your Amazon Prime account and add your partner’s Amazon account. If they don’t have one, register them for one. Before making purchases, be certain your partner has logged out of your account and into their own on all of their devices. Delete Amazon Shopping History – go to the “Browsing History” link under the Amazon homepage search bar. Once there, you’ll see the list of what you’ve looked at. Then, click “Delete” on everything you don’t want Amazon to recall. Disable Push Notifications – a good way to help keep others from seeing your purchases is to TURN OFF push notification. If you utilize Google Assistant, go to “Settings”>”Personal”, and UNCHECK email, so your phone won’t show shipment updates for on-line purchases. Stop Targeted Ads – social media can ruin Christmas surprises by showing ads related to items you’ve look on-line at. Install “Adblock Plus” (blocks all or some ads according to filters you’ve set up), “Privacy Badger” (automatically blocks trackers or ads it deems a violation of “the principle of user consenet”), or a combo of several blockers.

