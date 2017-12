Listen to 98.7 KLUV The Christmas starting at 6pm on Christmas Eve for 30 Hours Of Commercial Free Christmas Music!

The music will continue commercial free until midnight On Christmas Night!

Make sure to spend your Christmas with the Christmas Station, 98.7 KLUV!

Listen live to 98.7 KLUV right HERE.

And don’t forget to tune into the 2017 Yule Log.