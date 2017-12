Now this is one young-hearted Grandma!

Fiona (who goes my @fivna on Twitter) got her Grandma a fidget spinner for her 85th birthday: and as you can see below, her reaction to the children’s toy is pure, unadulterated bliss.

The folks on Twitter noticed, too: Fiona’s tweet has been liked thousands of times…and retweeted hundreds of times.

Thanks for sharing this, Fiona! If only we could all be this joyful about the gifts we receive!

my grandma got a fidget spinner for her 85th birthday and look how happy she is 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/yZ1WVn6ctQ — fiona (@fivna) December 17, 2017

